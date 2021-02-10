Barbara Anne Smith, February 8, 2021
Beloved wife of Jeffrey Smith; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lisa Nixon (Doug), Andrew Smith and Katie Durham (Jack); dear grandmother of Sam, Lily and Sophie Nixon, Reed and Lilah Durham; dear sister of Nancy Raben. Dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Barbara was a world traveler, a Zoo docent and volunteer, and a talented needle pointer, photographer and lover of family and friends.
A private family service will be held on Friday, February 12th at 1:00 PM. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information and Live Stream link.
Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Zoo, P.O. Box 790920, St. Louis, MO 63179. If family and friends would prefer to make a gift online, the link is https://www.applyweb.com/public/contribute?s=stlzootr. Please note the gift is in memory of Barbara Smith.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE