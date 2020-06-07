Barbara Gish (nee Cartun), June 2, 2020
Beloved sister of Arlene Appel of Miami, Florida and Brona Cartun of Schaumburg, Illinois. Special friend and love of her life, the late Joseph Smith. Dear daughter of the late David and Sylvia Cartun. Loving aunt of Michael and David Appel and Chloe Kanter. Beloved great-aunt of Cameron Stiles. Our dear relative and friend.
A private family graveside service will be held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society-Gateway Chapter, 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63114 (www.lls.org/gateway) or to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10601 Baur Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132 (https://jfcs-stl.org/). A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE