Barry G. Dolgin

Barry passed away on October 23, 2020, at the age of 73, at his home in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was the dear brother of Steven Dolgin and the beloved son of the late Eugene and Gertrude Dolgin, as well as a dear cousin and friend to many.
Barry studied psychology at University of Missouri, St. Louis, and clinical psychology at Washington University in St. Louis. He was Associate Vice President, Investment Officer at Wells Fargo Advisors, and provided astute financial and investment advice to many grateful clients for more than 30 years.
Born and raised in the St. Louis area, Barry possessed a dry wit along with a selfless heart of gold, and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. There will be no public service due to the current pandemic. Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at 1‑800‑AHA‑USA1 (1‑800‑242‑8721) or www.heart.org, or to your preferred charity. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
