Ben Shenker Brasch, January 1, 2021
Beloved husband of Lisa Ritter-Kahn. Dear father of Lindsay (Gerald) Beinhauer and Allison Brasch. Beloved step-father of Maxwell Kahn and Paige Kahn. Loving grandfather of Isabella Beinhauer. Beloved brother and brother-in-law of Karli (Jeffry) Cunningham, Donna Brasch and Ann (Stewart) Sheinbein. Dear uncle of Oliver Cunningham, Ilyssa Sheinbein, and Alex Sheinbein, cousin and friend of many.
Ben was the President and partner of Jayco Technology Services.
Due to the current health situation the service will be private. Contributions in Ben's memory may be made to American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63108 or to Share the Project, a community service organization, sharetheproject.org
