Bernadine “Berni” Birenbaum, December 20, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Paul Birenbaum; mother and mother in law of Beth Birenbaum (Luke Helms) and Ronna Birenbaum (Jeff Rogers); dear grandmother of Jenna Rogers; dear sister and sister-in-law of Greta Stoliar and Norman Jean Pollock; dear sister-in-law of the late Gladys Frager (late Sidney); dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Private graveside service on Wednesday, December 23 at 10 a.m. via Live Stream. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Memorial contributions preferred to the Humane Society of Missouri. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE