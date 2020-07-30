Bernice Bierman, age 97, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020.
Dear daughter of the late Charles “Coleman” Cohen and Isabella (Newmark) Cohen; Loving wife of 60 years to the late Ralph Bierman (of blessed memory); Beloved sister of the late Bess “Boshy” Weinstein; Dear aunt of Mark Weinstein; Dear great-aunt of Boyd Weinstein, Ric (Cindy) Weinstein, and Dan (Dana) Weinstein; Dear great-great-aunt of Mitchell, Megan, Talya, Kyra, Isaac & Riley Weinstein; Dear sister in-law of Flo Weinberg; Dear aunt of Anita (Paul) Ledcowitz; Dear cousin and friend.
Bernice will be remembered for her warm heart, big smile, kind and caring ways, and love of family and friends. She was head over heels in love with her husband and very dedicated to him. She was known for her keen fashion sense and dressed Ralph quite well.
Bernice loved to spend time with her family and adored her dog. She enjoyed traveling, going on cruises with Ralph, and going to the casino.
Private graveside services will be held on August 2nd. There will be no Shiva due to covid-19. Memorial contributions may be made to either Congregation Shaare Emeth (https://www.sestl.org) or the University City Fire Department (https://www.ucitymo.org/79/Fire-Department).
Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE