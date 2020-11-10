BETSY LEE EPSTEIN, born Betsy Lee Mendelsohn, March 19, 1926, died in her sleep on November 9, 2020.
Born in Youngstown, Ohio, she, her older sister Irene, who predeceased her, and her parents, Harry and Ruth Mendelsohn, moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and from there Betsy relocated to St. Louis. She returned to Pennsylvania to attend the University of Pittsburgh, where, in 1946, she earned her B.S. with high honors. She married native St. Louisan Oscar Epstein on his return from WWII, and in suburban St. Louis they stayed, first in Clayton, then, for the rest of their lives, spent together until Oscar’s death in 2015, in University City. Betsy was an avid reader, a precise grammarian, a fine cook, and a zealous consumer of radio and television dramas. And she loved her cats. She communicated her enthusiasm for books to her three children, Richard, Steven, and Joanne, all of whom survive her. She is also survived by her grandchildren Joshua and Aaron, her daughter-in-law Linda, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Martin and Ann Epstein.
The family gratefully acknowledges the invaluable, compassionate assistance of Kendra Sherril, Betsy’s caregiver. A Rindskopf-Roth Service