Betty Platt, August 17, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Louis Isadore Platt; Dear mother and mother-in-law of Mark (Jeanne) Platt, the late Gary Charles Platt and the late Susan Platt-Woods; dear sister of the late Elsie (the late Herbert) Brick and the late Norma (late David) Desnick; dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Betty was a voracious reader who at 95 would read 10 books a week from the St. Louis County Public Library. She had a passion for life that kept her going through many hardships. Betty was in her 100th year and lived through the Great Depression and WWII.
A private graveside service was held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Chesterfield. Memorial contributions to Patient Care Fund Siteman Cancer Center. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
