Betty Rudolph

Born in Berlin, Germany in 1930 to Max and Regina Kim. Died July 8, 2020 surrounded by her husband and children.

Beloved wife of Edward Rudolph; dear mother of Mark Rudolph (Diane Strawgate Rudolph) and Roberta Rudolph Salas (Javier); dear grandmother of David Max Rudolph, Rachel Rudolph, Inez Salas and Elijah (Seymour) Salas; dear sister-in-law of the late Harvey Rudolph (late Jeanne), the late Maxine Hirsch (late Philip) and Alice Goodman (late Stanley); dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Betty had successful careers in advertising, retailing and real estate.

A private graveside service was held at United Hebrew Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation (www.dystonia-foundation.org) or the Saint Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center (www.hmlc.org). Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE