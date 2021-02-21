Blair G. Balk, February 12, 2021
Blair, beloved husband of Selma (Lite) Balk for 65 years, was a loving and caring father of Jeffrey Balk, Timothy Balk and the late Kevin Balk, dear son of the late Harry and Fannie Balk, beloved brother of the late Shirley (William) Berman, and a dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.
A graduate of University City High School (1949) Blair attended Purdue University and was a graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy. He became a registered pharmacist in 1953 and established Suburban Pharmacy in 1955. While retaining his pharmacy license, Blair managed the Lite family meat business, B&H Meat Market.
Blair participated with many volunteer organizations as well having served three terms on the School District of Clayton Board of Education from 1979 - 1988. At age 80, after his retirement from St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Blair continued his community volunteerism as a weekly volunteer at Volunteers in Medicine until the COVID-19 pandemic occurred.
Blair enjoyed travel, photography, nature and spending time with his family, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Referred to by many as the perfect gentleman, he died two months prior to his 90th birthday.
Due to the current health situation private services were held. Contributions in Blair’s memory may be made to Volunteers in Medicine, 119 Baxter Shops, Manchester, MO 63011; Pathways to Independence, 11457 Olde Cabin Rd, Suite 235, St. Louis, MO 63141; the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO 63146, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
