Bonnie Levens, May 3, 2020.
Beloved wife of Dr. Phil Levens; dear mother and mother-in-law of Bob Levens (Judy), Judy Kramer (Dr. Robert) and Dr. Larry Levens (Debby); dear grandmother of Matt (Emily), Michael (Stephanie), and Lauren Kramer; Alison (Dong Zhao) and Caroline Levens; and Jake, Zachary, and Grace Levens; dear great-grandmother of Gabriel, Eli, Layla, and Mara Kramer; dear daughter of the late Simon and the late Minnie Rubenstein; dear sister and sister-in-law of Nancy Siwak (Alvin); dear sister-in-law of Sam (Rita), Ida (Joe Fishground), Hy (Shirley), and Frances (Joe Aizenstein) Levens.
Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, neighbor and volunteer. No relative was too distant. No person was ever a stranger. She and her best friend, her sister Nancy, grew up the beloved children of Simon and Minnie Rubenstein, who instilled the importance of family and a great love of Judaism in both of them. She died as gracefully as she lived —quietly and peacefully, with the love of her life by her side. She would tell everyone who would listen that she was the luckiest girl alive, finding love with the lifeguard at Fidelmans resort in South Haven, MI, more than 66 years ago. She would tell anyone who would listen all about her beloved children and their wonderful spouses and her amazing grandchildren and, more recently, her incredible great-grandchildren. But mostly about her wonderful life. Bonnie had just turned 85 years old and had celebrated her 65th anniversary with Phil last summer at their granddaughter’s beautiful wedding.
A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to Kol Rinah Synagogue or Hadassah. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
