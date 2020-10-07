BRUCE HENRY HACKMEYER, October 2, 2020
Beloved husband and best friend of Lisa Bussmann Hackmeyer for 26 years. Dear father of Timothy Hackmeyer. Loving grandfather of Charlotte “Charchar” and Emma Hackmeyer. Beloved brother of Judy “Snoots” (Carl) Ward and Kenneth (Samantha) Hackmeyer. Loving uncle of Daniel Hackmeyer, Jennifer (Doug) Jones, Megan “Termite” Leary and Arielle Hackmeyer. Beloved nephew of Harriet Bretsnider. Bruce was predeceased by his mother, Kay Maxine (nee Bretsnider) Zimmerman, and by his father. Dear brother, great uncle, cousin and life-long friend of many.
A native of St. Louis, Bruce served his country in the United States Army, training U.S. and international personnel in the use of missile weaponry. He attended Washington University. Bruce’s business was roofing. His loves were travel and music with Lisa, monthly card games, BBQing, cooking and entertaining his friends. Quick witted, Bruce never met a stranger, and one of his favorite expressions was, “It is what it is.” He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. Bruce will be interred with full military honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Contributions in Bruce’s memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL, 60611.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE