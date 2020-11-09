Carol Beilenson Katz peacefully ended her battle with cancer at home on November 6, 2020 in Creve Coeur, Missouri. She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Katz; daughter, Allison Katz-Edler; son, Bradley Katz (Tracey Conrad-Katz); grandsons, Samuel Katz (Elise Butterfield), Jonah Katz, Zev Katz and Jacob Edler.
Carol will be remembered for her beauty, grace, and welcoming spirit. She was an active member of B'nai B’rith Women and served as President of the Archway chapter. Through her work with Reach for Recovery, Carol used her experience as a breast cancer survivor to assist numerous other women undergoing the physical pain and emotional stress associated with breast cancer surgery.
A talented artist, Carol created work in watercolor, acrylic, pastels and charcoals. She was an ardent admirer and patron of the St. Louis Art Museum. She and Ben loved camping, traveling, and spending time with friends. Each gift for loved ones wrapped by Carol was itself a work of art. She always helped make Katz Family Thanksgivings and Beilenson Family Passovers a celebration of Judaism, Freedom, and Family.
In the early 1970s, Carol started a daycare service in her home and was a lifeline for working moms and single moms who were re-entering the workforce. She became a second mom to many of the children who were under her care. Later, she earned her real estate license and became a successful realtor in St. Louis County. Many of her clients became friends.
Carol and Ben met at Mizzou. Carol was a study-bug and Ben, a party-animal. Carol made it clear that if he wanted to date her, he would have to amend his ways and meet her at the library. Later in their careers, Ben joined her as a real estate agent. Their marriage of nearly 60 years, was one of deep and abiding love, support and friendship.
In the absence of their parents, her grandchildren were plied with sugary breakfast cereals, unlimited screen time, and assorted snacks. They were sworn to secrecy: “What happens at Grandma’s, stays at Grandma’s.”
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your charity of choice.
The family is forever grateful to the many doctors, nurses, and professionals at the Siteman Cancer Institute and Barnes-Jewish Hospital for their care, kindness, and support. The family is also grateful to Gwen Shinuald, Eunice Nene, and Excellent Professional Homecare Services for their conscientious care of both Carol and Ben during Carol’s illness. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Berger Memorial Service