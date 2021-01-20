Carol L. Bergman, January 19, 2021
Beloved wife of Ira Bergman; loving mother and mother-in-law of Dawn Brown (John), Kim Ezell (Clay) and Cindy Flahive (Ryan); dear grandmother of Kali, Luke, Payton and Brinley Ezell and Christian and Hailey Flahive; dear great-grandmother of Benton Ezell; dear sister of Dale Haseltine (Sharon); dear sister-in-law of Barry Bergman (Marilynn); dear friend to many, aunt and cousin.
Carol was fun-loving and witty, an athlete in her youth, enjoyed dancing, and was an avid bowler. She was a fiercely loyal mom and truly devoted to her family.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, January 22 at 10 AM CT. The service will be available via Live Stream for those that wish to participate. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions preferred to The Backstoppers, Inc. or to the charity of your choice. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE