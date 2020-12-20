Carol Sue Jacobson, age 91, died December 19th after a long illness. Daughter of Pearl S. and Maurice B. Lasky, wife of the late Sidney H. Jacobson. Mother of Laurie Provost (Jon) and Mark S. Jacobson (Birthe Hansen). Grandmother of Alex M. Jacobson, great-grandmother to Jia and Lucas, sister-in-law to Jerry and Bunny Jacobson Steinbaum, cousin to Hortense Growe and many wonderful family members; and dear friend to many.
Born March 18, 1929, Carol and Maury enjoyed many Sundays cheering for the Browns and Cardinals at Sportsman Park. With a special love for horses, she adored trotting through Forest Park from Missouri Stables down Lindell on a horse path to Skinker. After graduating Clayton High, Carol attended Wash U's School of Fine Arts. Carol and Sid were avid sports fans - Go Cards - and world travelers.
For most of her life, Carol worked tirelessly for the benefit of children and others less fortunate, serving as President of the St. Louis section of the NCJW and later, as one of 15 women on their National Board. Later, Carol managed the gift shop at Temple Israel, where she was a longtime sisterhood member. She was also a life-member of Hadassah, Miriam Foundation, Barnes-Jewish and Westwood Country Club.
Carol celebrated her great love of art in many ways. She painted all her life; and enjoyed classes with friends of many years. A long-time volunteer at the Art Museum gift shop, her biggest joy came from showing books to children and watching their eyes sparkle with delight.
She loved to read, to watch old movies and to laugh out loud. Love you, Mom.
Much gratitude to her wonderful care givers: Mona, Patona, Marnice, Rene, Mia and Barbara. Services are private. Donations may be made to the NCJW (St. Louis) and Humane Society of MO.
A private family service will be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE