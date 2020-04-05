Carolyn A. Epstein, April 4, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Hilton Epstein; dear mother and mother in law of Scott (Deanna) Epstein, the late Mark Epstein and the late Abraham Epstein; dear sister of Marolyn Keshner, Gary (Dottie) Keshner and the late Maris Epstein; dear cousin and friend to many.
Private graveside services were held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the American Cancer Society, 4215 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO. 63108. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE