Carolyn (Cassell) Kozloff of Chestnut Hill, MA passed away at home on January 29, 2021 after a long battle with cancer.
Beloved daughter of the late Alex and Ruth Cassell. Survived by her dearly beloved son Anthony Kozloff of North Chelmsford, MA, most cherished sister Elaine Hogan of CA, and her son Jason, beloved brother Stuart Cassell, his wife Mary Rose Cassell of MO and sons Ben and Joshua of WA. Also survived by loving cousins in CA, MA, and MO.
A private graveside service was held on February 1, 2021 at Beit Olam Cemetery in Wayland, MA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham MA, 01701.