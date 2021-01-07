Carolyn Sue Altman, January 5, 2021
Beloved wife of Harvey Altman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Harlene Wasserman (Larry) and Julie Peppes (Michael); dear grandmother of Brian Wasserman and Kelly Schitter (Cory); dear sister and sister-in-law of Steve Peters (Mary), dear sister-in-law of Marvin Altman (Crystal); our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to United Hebrew Congregation, B’nai Brith Women or to a charity of your choice. The service will be available via LiveStream. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Berger Memorial Service