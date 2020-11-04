Celeste Bank passed away November 2, 2020 from Coronavirus at the age of 91.
Celeste was the beloved wife of the late Preston Bank. Dear mother of Patti Bank Rudi (husband Tom Rudi) and Cherie Bank. And adored grandmother of Emily Bank, Tommy Bank Rudi and the late Alexandra Bank Greenberg. Dear cousin of Harvey Brown and Marcene Tockman who more were like siblings to her. She was a beloved Aunt and friend to many.
Celeste was born in St Louis, Mo to the late Leah (Bassin) Brown and the late Sam Brown. She attended Soldan High School and graduated from Washington University with a degree in History. Celeste taught for many years in the Parkway District.
Celeste loved to travel the world with her husband Preston. They had a 60 year love affair and marriage.She was admired as the kindest person to everyone. She always had a smile for you and compassion for what you were going through. She saw the beauty in everyone and everything.
Celeste was a long time member of the Great Books Club , enjoyed Broadway musicals and Ella Fitzgerald and always gave her tennis game the good old college try.
Celeste developed Alzheimer’s disease and spent her later years in Parc Provence. She greatly enjoyed her time with special friends Linda Laramie, Nancy Laramie and Barbara Wolf.
When you think of Celeste always picture her eating chocolate, her favorite food group.
A private graveside service was held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol, officiated by Rabbi Randy Fleisher of Central Reform Congregation. Donations in memory of Celeste can be made to The Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, www.fanconi.org.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE