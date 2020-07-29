Charlene Schneider, July 27, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Milton M. Schneider; dear mother and mother-in-law of Marjorie A. Lewitt, Sheri Schneider Dicker and Andrew Schneider (Natasha); dear grandmother of Dr. G. Michael Lewitt and Katherine Lewitt, Natalie, Molly and Jeffrey Dicker, Skylar and Carsyn Schneider; dear sister of Frederick Fishman and the late Roberta Fishman; dear sister-in-law of the late Marvin Schneider (late Sophie) and the late Albert Schneider; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
A private graveside service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Milton M. Schneider Cancer Research Fund in honor of Joel Picus, MD, c/o Barnes Jewish Hospital Foundation, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO 63110-1337 or J Associates, c/o Jewish Community Center, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, or the charity of your choice.