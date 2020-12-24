Charles D. “Chuck” Cohen, December 23, 2020, age 94
Beloved husband of Dorothy Cohen, and the late Judith Cohen. Son of the late Joseph and the late Esther (Kattler) Cohen. Father of Ted (Leah) Cohen of New York, Jane Kaneshiro of Kauai, Hawaii, the late Victor (the late Lori) Cohen. Grandfather of Grace Cohen, Arryl Kaneshiro, Kye Kaneshiro, and Great Grandfather of three. Dear brother and brother-in-law to Marian Winokur (late Jerry). Step father to Barry Komm (Susan). Grandfather to Bailey Ferazzi, and Mickey Komm.
Our father will always be remembered as kind, generous, thoughtful, happy, and wise. He loved fishing, golf, tennis, classical music, and his family and friends. He will be dearly missed my many.
A private family service will be held on Sunday, December 27th at 2:30 PM CT. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream information. Memorial contributions preferred to Evelyn’s House, 1000 N. Mason Road, 63141 or the charity of your choice.
