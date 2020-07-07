Charles Moskowitz, 98, of S. Louis, MO passed away July 4, 2020. He was the son of Chiamare and Leeba Moskowitz.
Charles was a veteran of WWII. After receiving his honorable discharge, Charles worked at the U.S. Post Office until his retirement.
Charles was the beloved husband of the late Elaine Moskowitz and the late Norma Lehrer Moskowitz. He is survived by his two sons, Howard Moskowitz of Las Vegas, NV and Michael Moskowitz (spouse -Michelle) of Baltimore, MD; step children Joseph Lehrer (spouse -Sandra), Devy Goldenbert (spouse -Jerry), and Ben Lehrer (spouse –Ariel) and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services were held at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for additional information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE