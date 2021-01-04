Charlotte (Dolgin) Nehmen, January 2, 2021
Beloved wife of the late Louis Nehmen. Dear mother of Joan (Thomas) Frenkel, Joseph (Susan) Nehmen, Gail (Dr. Lawrence) Klenofsky and Elaine (Robert) Kitsis. Loving grandmother of Melinda Frenkel, Marcie (Jordan) Pantzer, Laurie (Oliver) Lloyd, David (Hannah) Klenofsky, Joseph (Sara) Klenofsky, Stacy Kitsis (Benjamin Schneider) and Jamie (Gary) Heberlein. Dear great-grandmother of Annabelle, Chase, Jack and Luke Pantzer; Elle and Coco Lloyd; Taylor, Zoe and Leopold Klenofsky; Kate and Joey Klenofsky; Eliot and Esther Kitsis. Beloved sister of the late Joseph (the late Letty) Dolgin, the late Harold (Barbara) Dolgin, Janet (the late Bernard) Crouppen. Gilbert (Sheila) Dolgin and Robert (Deborah) Dolgin. Dear sister-in-law of the late Raymond (the late Octavia) Nehmen and the late Sidney (the late Arlene) Nehmen. Dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Due to the current health situation the service will be private. Contributions in Charlotte’s memory may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
