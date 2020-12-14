Charna “Nina” Palatnik, December 8, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Gershon Palatnik. Dear mother of Ada Palatnik and Mikhail (Irina) Palatnik. Loving grandmother of Vladimir Zafrin, Yevgeny Zafrin, Gregory Palatnik, and Max Palatnik. Beloved great-grandmother of Ariana Zafrin, Lydia Palatnik and Edward Palatnik. Our dear aunt and friend.
Due to COVID-19, the service for Charna will be a private family service. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Crown Center, 8350 Delcrest Drive, St. Louis, MO 63124.
