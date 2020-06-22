Cheldron “Marty” Fox, aged 100, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 after being infected with the COVID-19 virus. Marty was a WWII Army Veteran, who participated in Day 3 of the Normandy Invasion. He enjoyed watching golf and participating in swing dancing well into his late 90's.
Marty is survived by his daughter, Francine Cooper (Marvin), his son, the late Mark Fox (Donna), grandchildren Stephanie (Harlan) Cohen, Daniel (Rozi) Cooper, Veronica and Loren Fox. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren—Eva Kaye, Harrison and Asher Cohen, and Ethan, Hannah and Matthew Cooper.
A private family service will be held. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Donations, if desired, can be made to the St. Louis Honor Flight (www.gslhonorflight.org).
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE