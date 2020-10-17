Cheryle Kay Jacobson Cann passed away in her sleep after a short illness on Saturday October 17, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of forty one years, Lindsay Cann and her children Eve, Albert (Aerin) and Jacob (Amanda) and a grandson, Logan Marr. She is also survived by her brothers Michael (Leslee) Jacobson and Arnold (Joan) Jacobson. She was the daughter of Dorothy (Palans) and Dr. Sidney D. Jacobson and grandaughter of Morris and Alice (Meyer) Palans of St. Louis and Sam and Eva (Lyss) Jacobson of Mt. Olive Illinois.
She will be especially missed by her first cousin and BFF Marlene (Atlas) Heckmann and many others Jacobson, Atlas, Bernstein, Palans, Marx, Cann and Mishow cousins, nieces and nephews.
After graduation from the University of Texas and the University of Missouri, Cheryle served as the Director of the Medical Library at the School of Optometry at the University of Missouri St. Louis for over thirty years. After retirement, she was a volunteer at the Ferguson Public Library.
A private service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the library of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE