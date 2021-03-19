Chester Wolkowitz passed away on Wednesday, March 17. Beloved husband of Pamela Wolkowitz and the late Audrey Wolkowitz. Dear step-father of Jennifer (Kevin) Stake and Sandra (Tony) Brown and the late Patrick (Marla) Cronin. Loving grandfather of Ben and Ethan Stake, Taylor Brown and Casey (Jeff) Lutostanski. Cherished great-grandfather to Isabella and Ryan Lutostanski. Beloved brother to the late Maury (the late Ann) Wolkowitz, the late Jerry (Shirley) Wolkowitz, the late Laura (Bill) McDermott, the late Virginia (Manny) Epstein and the late Florence (Harold) Queen. Dear uncle of Howard (Laurie) Wolkowitz, Fran (Denny) Lange, Helene (Don) Marion, Debbie (Maury) Fanger, Jeff (Linda) Queen, Susie (the late Kevin) Laster, the late Bob (Jan) McDermott, Barry (Barbara) Wolkowitz, Herb Wolkowitz, Delores (Elliot) Citron and the late Clair (Sidney) Goldstein. Beloved son of the late Harry and Helen Wolkowitz.
Chester served his country in the Navy during WWII. In 1965 he founded Key-State Automotive Warehouse with his brothers Maury and Jerry. Chester loved to dance, and also listen and talk politics. In his earlier days he was an avid traveler and in his later years he took up painting-by-number and became quite good at it. He was a kind and generous man who was always ready to help those in need.
Due to COVID-19, the service for Chester Wolkowitz will be a private family service.