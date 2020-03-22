Claire Joyce Medol Hyman, March 20, 2020
Beloved wife of Morton Hyman for 61 years; dear mother of Mark Hyman, Carolyn Hyman, both of St. Louis, Missouri and Andrew (Piper) Hyman of Boise, Idaho; dear grandmother of Erica, Brooke, Drew, Daniel and Gabriel; friend of Kim Hyman.
Claire was an artist of the Fine Arts.
Private services were held at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Central Reform Congregation or the Hydrocephalus Association of Bethesda, Maryland. Visit Bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
