Claire Krawll, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020 at age of 102. She was the beloved widow of Barney J. Moss of 35 years and Albert Krawll of 26 years. Beloved mother of the late Harry Moss, the late Michael Moss, Trudy (Bruce) Wellen, Leslie Elpers and mother-in-law of the late Frank Elpers. Dear stepmother to Diane Martin, Elaine (Bruce) Brodsky, Joyce (Richard) Becker. Beloved grandmother of Benjamin Wellen and Lori (Alan) Blount and great grandmother of Ryker Blount. Dear sister of her late twin Bea Malorrus, the late Pearl Dulsky, the late Rose Goldberg, the late Manny Cuttler, the late Mack Cuttler, and the late Jack Cuttler. Special sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to all who knew her.
Claire was an amazing woman who chose to walk on “the sunny side of the street” in spite of losing two sons and two husbands, even though pain walked silently along side her. She was an exceptionally strong woman who had an incredible sharp sense of humor and a lot of spunk. She had a great zest for life and was always surrounded by many, many friends who loved her dearly. Claire loved maj jong and played for 75 years of her life. She enjoyed singing, dancing and bowling. She was a lover of birds and musical theater. She also was the recipient of a gold medal in the senior olympics for jump roping.
A private family graveside service was held on May 5. Contributions in her memory can be made to St. Louis Shriners Hospital, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110; United Cerebral Palsy Heartland, 13975 Manchester Road, Manchester, MO 63011; or the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10601 Baur Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63132. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE