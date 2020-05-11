Clarence Rochman, May 10, 2020.  Beloved husband of the late Ellaine B. Rochman for 62 years;  dear father and father-in-law of Charles Rochman (Nancy) and Linda Rochman Baisch (Bernard Haggerty); dear grandfather of Amie, Berry, Chelsea, Kelly, Barry, Alex, and Cara; dear great-grandfather of Aiden, Hannah, Nelson, Penelope, Gabby, Wren, River, Luca, and Vito; dear brother of Herman Rochman (Hildegard) , and the late Robert Rochman (Eunice); dear brother-in-law of David Silverman and Donna Flier.  Private graveside service held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road on May 12.   Memorial Contributions preferred to St. Luke's Surrey Place Activities Department, 14701 Olive St. Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Berger Memorial Service