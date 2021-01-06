Colonel (Ret) Harvey Burton Meyer of Creve Coeur passed away on January 4, 2021 at Missouri Baptist Hospital. Harvey Meyer was born in Peoria, Illinois to Katherine and Herman Meyer on June 28, 1931 and grew up in St. Louis. He worked a variety of odd jobs starting at the age of eight that enabled him to attend higher education with the help of both academic and tennis scholarships.
Harvey graduated from Washington University with both a BA and a Doctor of Jurisprudence. On January 28, 1954, he married his college sweetheart, Elizabeth Ann Oberdorfer. He completed a 25-year Army career as a lawyer in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps, achieving the rank of Full Bird Colonel. Along the way he attended numerous advanced military schools culminating with Command and General Staff College credit. He was awarded a Legion of Merit as a Major for service at the Army Aviation Command.
Upon retirement he maintained a small private law practice specializing in helping businesses compete for government contracts. He had a lifelong passion for table tennis, belonging to clubs in both the US and Europe, winning numerous tournaments, and playing competitively into his 70's. He attained the rank of grand master in bridge. He was a life member of the American Bar Association, Shaare Emeth Temple, and the JCCA Health Club.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Elizabeth, son Samuel Meyer (Pam Gwaltney), daughter Suellen Meyer (Ralph) Koppel, grandchildren Julie Ann (Joshua) Goldman, Michael Meyer, James Koppel, and great grandchildren Jason and Rebecca Goldman. He will also be missed by his beloved sisters, Theo Meyer and Eileen (Alan) Fleischer, brother-in-law Hans (Marcia) Oberdorfer, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 6th at 2:00 PM at Jefferson Barracks National Military Cemetery. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream Link. A virtual shiva will be held on Thursday, January 7th at 5:30 PM. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE