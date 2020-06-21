Corinne M. Greenberg, June 13, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Herbert M. Greenberg; dear mother and mother in law of Scott Greenberg (Kristan) and Lee Greenberg; dear grandmother of Aaron and Abigail Greenberg; dear sister of the late Richard Manlin.
Corinne was born April 13, 1931 in St. Louis Missouri. She grew up in Lake Forest with her parents Al and Carrie and her brother Dick with whom she was very close her entire life. Corinne loved to eat, drink and gamble. She played cards or Mah Jong several times a week and could often be found at the casino and bingo hall. She also liked to occasionally bet on the horses or a big football game. She was married for 19 years to her beloved husband Herb who died much too young at the age of 48. She raised her two boys Lee and Scott in Kansas City, Tulsa and St. Louis and found great joy in her later years with her two grandchildren Aaron and Abigail. She made friends easily and had too many to mention. She enjoyed cooking and dining out with friends and family. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Graveside services were held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the American Heart Association and National Kidney Foundation. Visit Bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE