Daniel R. Sokol passed away on April 21, 2021, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Rose-Lynn; loving father of Andrew (Tim Gallagher) and David (Michelle Parthum); adoring grandfather of Eloise (3), Elliot (2), Nadia (8 mos), and Astrid (4 mos); dear brother of Elaine Rubel and Carol Blumenthal; dear brother-in-law of Judith Shaw and the late Eleanor Surkis; and dear uncle and great-uncle to many treasured nieces and nephews.
Dan was born on March 18, 1948 and raised in Flatbush, Brooklyn. In 1965, he begrudgingly agreed to miss the last day of the New York World’s Fair to go on a blind date with a girl named Rose-Lynn. They began their 51-year marriage in 1970. Dan retained his untorn ticket to the Fair as a reminder of his fortuitous decision. They moved to St. Louis for Dan to attend law school, choosing St. Louis University over Kansas City because it was (slightly) closer to New York.
A respected and accomplished attorney, Dan practiced family law in St. Louis for 40 years and was a founding member of the law firm Capes Sokol. He was consistently recognized by Best Lawyers in America and by Super Lawyers, and was a longtime fellow in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers. Dan also served as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for St. Louis County, a Municipal Judge for the City of St. Louis, and an Alternate Judge for the City of Clayton.
Dan enjoyed many hobbies and pursued his lifelong love of high-performance driving with particular enthusiasm. He was an active board member of the Porsche Club of St. Louis and an experienced instructor at their driver education races. He was a skillful poker player and a talented tinkerer who could fix just about anything.
Dan also believed in giving back to the community. At the time of his passing, he was serving as Ward 3 Alderman for the city of Clayton, having been elected in June 2020. He also served as a board member of numerous charitable, professional, and community organizations including Safe Connections, St. Louis County Domestic & Family Violence Council, National Center for Violence Prevention, and American Jewish Committee.
Dan will be remembered for his sharp, analytical mind; for his professional accomplishments; and for his many contributions to the community. To those who knew him best, he will also be remembered for his sense of humor (sometimes dry and witty and sometimes goofy) and most of all for being a loving husband, dad, and “oompah.” He will be profoundly missed by his family, his friends, and his community.
Services: Due to COVID, a private funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 25 at 2:30 PM. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, New City School Scholarship Fund, Safe Connections, or a charity of your choosing. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE