Dave Louis Cornfeld, April 22, 2020
Beloved husband of the late Martha Herrmann Cornfeld; dear father and father-in-law of Rick Cornfeld (Marcy), Jim Cornfeld (Jann Fowler-Cornfeld) and Yosef Cornfeld (Ellen); dear grandfather of Dr. Li Cornfeld (Dr. Matthew Watson), Sari Levy (Daniel), Emily Clayton (Jim), Moshe (Ariela), Shifra (Muli Segev), Avraham (Sharon Toval), Efrat, Shimon (Orly), Eli (Efrat), BatSheva and Yiska (Lior Friedman) Cornfeld; dear great-grandfather of Ashira, Ronia, Azariah, Tzofia, Amalia, Daria, Kedem, Levi, Carmel and Yitav; dear step-brother of the late Marlene Foreman; friend and mentor to many.
A private graveside service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to United Hebrew Congregation or the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis.