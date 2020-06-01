David Feldman, MD died peacefully in his sleep March 24, 2020 at his home in Malibu, California at the age of 101. He practiced medicine in St. Louis and St. Louis County for 52 years, retiring in 1994, and moving to California in 2013. He is survived, and much missed, by daughters Betsy Feldman and Deborah Sinensky, son-in-law David Sinensky, grandson Joel Sinensky, and dearest friend, Henrietta Schlesinger, as well as loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Dr. Feldman, known to friends and family as Dave, was able to complete a phrase in Wheel of Fortune up until his last few days of life, declaring, “Peppermint Stick Shift!“ A celebration of Dave’s life (and of all our freedom) will be planned when the country is out of lockdown.
Donations in memory of Dave may be made to American Heart Association or the Washington University School of Medicine Scholarship Fund.