David Kean, June 28, 2020
Son of the late Morris and Eva Kean, Beloved husband of the late Dorothy Z. “Dottie” Kean; dear father and father-in-law of Ronna Schelby (Fred Schelby) and Linda Kean (Ronn Mervis); beloved grandfather of Carson Gilmore, Kean and Rose Mervis; dear brother of the late Bernard Kean and the late Esther Hubert; dear friend of Phillis Goldberg; beloved uncle and friend to many.
A private graveside will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy or charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE