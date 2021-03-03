David Samuels passed away peacefully at age 94, on March 2, 2021. Loving and devoted husband of the late Rosalie Honigberg Samuels; beloved father of Dr. Larry Samuels (Stephanie), Ellen Sabin (Bruce) and Bruce Samuels (Tatyana); dearest grandfather of Stacey Samuels (Alex Andrawes), Julie Jacobson (Robert), Michael Samuels, Dr. Stephen Sabin, Andrew Sabin (MaryAnne Smyly-Sabin), Brian Sabin (Jennifer), Bradley Sabin (Lauren Velasco), Danielle Samuels and Leah Samuels; dear great-grandfather of Sophia, Amelie, Emma, Grace, Yael, Asher, Samuel, Serena, Ella and Olivia; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Bernice Bloom(late Nat), the late Bernard Samuels (late Barbara), the late Selma Buchman (late Sam) and Alvin Samuels (Madilyn); dear brother-in-law of the late Joel Honigberg (Carol) and the late Alan Honigberg.
David was intellectually gifted, and excelled in academics, especially math. He became the first editor of his high school newspaper, as a freshman, was a skilled debater, talented Thespian, Valedictorian, and President of his high school class. David was a Navy Veteran, and attended Washington University in St. Louis. After helping run Samuels Hide and Metal Company for 20 years, he moved his family to St. Louis and became a very successful financial advisor at AG Edwards, for 42 years. When he wasn’t working, David loved devoting time to his synagogue (BSKI, currently Kol Rinah) and became an esteemed past President and Board member, for many years. What David loved most, was spending time with his family, and cheering on the St Louis Cardinals. David made a very positive impact on many lives, and he will be greatly missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.
Due to the current health situation, a funeral service will take place on Friday, March 5 at 11:30 am, via Zoom. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Zoom link. Private interment at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132, Kol Rinah Synagogue, 829 North Hanley Rd, St. Louis, MO 63130, Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141 or a charity of your choice.