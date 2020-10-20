Dollie Salant, Oct. 19, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Sam Salant; dear mother and mother-in-law of Terri Losche, Gary Salant (Sherry) and Sharon Walker; dear grandmother of the late Justin Loshe, Jessica Higginbotham, Jennifer Chesnutt (Brian),Lauren Abbott (Nick),Lindsey Clements (Keith);dear great grandmother of Alivia Losche, Audrey Chesnutt, Hannah Chesnutt, Mollie Chesnutt and Adalynn Chestnutt; dear sister and sister-in-law of Jack Kootman (Rae), Gerald Kootman (late Sandy), late Lorraine Persky Katz, late Ben Kootman and late Phillip Kootman (Florence); our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend
A private family service will be held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery Chesterfield, Mo. Memorial contributions preferred to a charity of your choice.
Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE