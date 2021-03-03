Dolores Berg, March 1, 2021. Died with her beloved husband, Robert Berg, at her side. Dear mother and mother-in-law of Terrence (Lisa), Martin (Dana) and Gary (Anita) Berg; dear grandmother of Eric Berg (Megan), Ryan Berg, Andrea Berg, Gina Berg, Chastity Gowen (Tom) and Emily Zwilling (Jim); dear great grandmother of Griffin Berg; dear sister of the late Sol Sharney (Neta), the late Jack Sharney, and the late Frances Feldman (Bernard); dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
A very special thank you to Dolores’ caregivers, Audrey Sanders, Yona, Angie A. and Angie B., for their tireless and loving care filled with grace and respect.
Dolores applied her expert customer service and bookkeeping skills at Monsanto, retiring in 1989. She enjoyed time spent at home with her family and loved sharing homemade meals and baked goods with family and friends.
A private family service will be held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Chesterfield. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Memorial contributions preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd, 63132.
