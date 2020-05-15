Don Shaikewitz, May 13, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Shaikewitz; dear father and father-in-law of Susee Klekar (Steve) and the late Mel Shaikewitz; dear grandfather of Jessi Risdon (Lee) and Marc Klekar (Kaitlin), Caroline Pottinger (Drew), Emily Townsend (Brian) and Joseph Shaikewitz; dear great-grandfather of Finley and Reagan Townsend; dear brother and brother-in-law of Dick Shaikewitz (Minky) and the late Judy Esterly(George); our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Charles County Detachment 725 Marine Corps League, 5701 Highway N, St. Charles, MO 63304. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
