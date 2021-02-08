Doris Fishman, January 28, 2021, Age 88
Beloved wife of the late Harold B. Fishman for 60 years. Loving mother of Susan (Barry) Barber and Linda (Eddie) Rich. Adoring grandmother of Eric (Elle) Barber, Samantha (fiancé Vinnie LoMonaco) Barber, and Andrew Rich. Dear sister of the late Marvin Molasky and the late Fred (Diane) Molasky. Beloved aunt of Elyse (Don) Young and Will Molasky. Dear step-grandmother of the late Kimberly (Dave) Young and Heather (Tracy) White, step-great grandmother of Poppy and Summer White. Dear cousin and friend.
Doris was a graduate of Clayton High School and UMSL. For most of her life, she gave much of her time and energy to her favorite organizations, including Jewish Hospital Clover Garden, Miriam, Temple Israel, and the St. Louis County Juvenile Court. Doris and Harold loved to travel and entertain friends and family. We will always remember her positive spirit and zest for life!
Due to the current health situation the services were private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
