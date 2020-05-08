Doris Grossman, May 7, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Leroy J. Grossman; Dear mother and mother-in-law of Karen (Jerry) Tabak, the late Ellen Grossman and Marcene (Doug) Menendez. Treasured grandmother of Rachel Tabak (Marty Schoen), Michael Tabak (Liz Mandeville), Emily (Kyle) Fetick and Matthew (Caroline) Menendez. Dear great-grandmother of Frankie, Ana, Miriam, Fallon and Sadie. Dear sister/sister-in law of Stanley (Jan) Boraz, Betty (Anthony) Urban, the late Harold (Celeste) Boraz, and the late Marvin (Myra) Grossman. Our dear aunt, cousin, and friend.
Doris was a gifted hostess, turning even the most mundane meal into a feast with a magnificent table and delicious menu. She enjoyed classes at the St. Louis Art museum and attending the St. Louis Symphony. She was a loyal fan of Billiken Basketball and the St. Louis Baseball Cardinals. She was a community volunteer throughout her life including serving as a host with Russian refugees, chairing events at her synagogue and assisting clients at the food pantry.
She cared about people – all people. She brought desserts or other treats to sick friends, neighbors, receptionists, doctors, nurses, maintenance workers and anyone that needed a little pick me up. And she always looked glamorous while doing it!
Most of all – she adored her family. She was devoted to her parents, her aunts and uncles and her brothers and sister. She was proud of her children and doted on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her nieces and nephews and adored their children and grandchildren.
A special thanks to the caregivers of Parc Provence and Heartland Hospice, who took loving care of Doris during her last days.
At this time of great need, the family request contributions may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry. Private burial services will be held.