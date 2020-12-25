Dorothy Schwartz, December 24, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Melvin Schwartz; dear mother and mother-in-law of Nancy Schwartz (Michael Levinger), Ken Schwartz, and Allen Schwartz (Marla Hirsch) ; dear grandmother (Mama) of Aaron and Rebecca Levinger, Evan and Arielle Schwartz, and Micah Schwartz; dear daughter of the late Isadore and the late Gertude Marcus; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Frances Marcus, late Max (late Trudy) Marcus, late Esther (late Jesse) Hyman, and Ruth (late Robert) Cohn; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, and friend to many.
Dorothy was fortunate to have lived a very healthy and happy life for 100 years and 11 months. Dorothy’s genuine sweetness and kindness had an impact on everyone she ever met.
Special thanks to Rhonda Owens, Pauline Dunn, Carlis Taylor, Thelma Griffin, and the staff at Dolan Memory Care Homes and Delmar Gardens on the Green for providing such wonderful love and support.
A private family service will be held on Sunday, December 27th, 10:30 AM CT. Please visit begermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream information. Memorial contributions preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, Memory Care Solutions or Congregation Shaare Emeth.
An online Shiva minyan will be held on Tuesday, December 29 at 5 PM CT. If you would like to join, please contact a family member.
