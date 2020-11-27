Dr. Arnold M. Goldman passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 at the age of 86, from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years Marilyn Goldman, and his children and grandchildren who meant the world to him: Daniel (Bettina Slusar) Goldman, Sibyl Goldman, Edward (Caren) Alport, David (Jake Hobson) Alport and Richard (Stephanie) Alport; and his four grandchildren Jeremy Alport, Elijah, Sylvie and Zelda Goldman.
Arnold was born in St. Louis in 1934. He attended John Burroughs School, followed by Harvard College, Washington University Medical School and Johns Hopkins University residency. Dr. Goldman was a hero to his friends, family and patients. He was the definition of an honorable man, and he will be missed by family and community alike.
He served as an Army doctor in Vietnam (during the Tet Offensive) and then practiced Internal Medicine in St. Louis for 40 years. He had a direct and compassionate style that was appreciated by his patients, and he continued to make home-care visits until his retirement.
Arnold was passionate about many things, his thirst for knowledge palpable throughout his life. He was an active John Burroughs alumnus, where he worked with the archives committee and coached racquetball. He took great joy in his friends, his immediate family and his extended family tree (especially his beloved cousins), and he very much enjoyed researching its many branches. He was a big sports fan, taking the trolley to Cardinals games downtown, and playing right field for JBS.
With an ever-present twinkle in his eye, Arnold worked tirelessly to help family, friends and members of the community. His passion for life led him down many interesting trails, where his loyalty and his kind, consistent energy was appreciated by all. He attended Camp Kawaga as a camper, then went on to work as a counselor and finally to serve as the camp doctor. In retirement he filled his hours spending time with his family, mentoring children, and attending the Chautauqua Institution where he continued to fill his cup of knowledge. He spent time with his grand kids in Florida, where he managed to enjoy every minute at the beach, without ever taking off his socks and shoes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org), The Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry (www.jfsstl.org) or to a charity of your choice.
