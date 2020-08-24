Dr. Brian C. Silverman passed on August 20, 2020 after fighting a lengthy battle with Lyme Disease.
Beloved son of David H. Silverman and Marsha E. Silverman; dear brother of Melissa Windfeldt (John); dear uncle of Haley and Madison Windfeldt.
He graduated medical school from the University of Missouri, completed his residency at Johns Hopkins and received his MBA from the University of Massachusetts. Brian enjoyed being a physician and working as an intensivist in the ICU.
His kind hearted sensibility empowered him to effortlessly be the son, uncle, brother and friend everyone always wanted but rarely ever found.
A private graveside was held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Chesterfield.
Memorial contributions preferred to Shriners Hospital for Children- St Louis, 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110 (Please note: In Memory of Dr. Brian Silverman) or ILADS – International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society, 2 Wisconsin Circle, Suite 700, Chevy Chase, MD 20815-7007 (Please note: In Memory of Dr. Brian Silverman).
Berger Memorial Service