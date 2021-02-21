Dr. Gerald A. Franzel, February 18, 2021
Beloved husband of Beatrice Franzel for 68 years; Dear father and father-in-law of Dee Mintz (Steven), Michael Franzel (Sue), and Aaron Franzel (Ellen). Son of the late Max Franzel and the late Esther Brasler.
Loving grandfather of Rachel Mintz (Jacob Tarabar), Caryn Mintz, Rebekah Kutten (Robert), the late Jacob Franzel, Sarah Franzel, and Micah Franzel; Great-grandfather of Mason Tarabar; Dear brother of Marilyn Franzel; Dear cousin and friend. He was a wise, kind, and compassionate man in his profession and at home.
Gerald was an optometrist in private practice for over five decades. His tireless efforts throughout the 1970s culminated in the founding of the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Optometry and expansion of the profession into diagnostic and therapeutic management of eye conditions in Missouri. He continued to work for the betterment of the profession as Associate Dean of Continuing Education and E-Learning at the college until his retirement at age 85.
Private Funeral Service Sunday, February 21 at 3:30 PM. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions preferred to Friends of Kids with Cancer. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE