Dr. Kenneth J. Goldman passed away at the age of 57 on August 21, 2020 after battling appendiceal cancer for nearly a year.
He was the loving husband of Dr. Sally Goldman for 36 years and the beloved father of Mark (Mary) Goldman, Benjamin Goldman, and Julian Goldman, and the adoring grandfather of Daniel Goldman (son of Mark and Mary). He was the dear son of Judy z”l and Lester Goldman and the cherished brother of Louis (Rebecca) Goldman and Cantor Sharon (Michael) Nathanson. He was the dear son-in-law of Marilyn and Robert Goldwasser and the brother-in-law of Dr. Joni (William) Barry, Dr. Michael (Susan) Goldwasser, and David (Ann) Goldwasser. Beloved uncle, cousin, professor, colleague, and friend to many.
Ken graduated from Horton Watkins (Ladue) High School, Brown University, and MIT, where he earned a Ph.D. in Computer Science. He taught computer science at Washington University in St. Louis for 18 years and then relocated to California to join Google in 2008. His last position at Google was as Principal Software Engineer and technical lead of the Google AccessibIlity Unit, which develops software to help people who have physical and cognitive disabilities use computers and devices, as well as accomplish everyday tasks.
Ken was an accomplished cellist and pianist, and enjoyed playing board games. But most of all, Ken took enormous pleasure in working with students and colleagues in his professional life and, in his personal life, being with his family and his new (six-month-old) first grandchild, Daniel.
Memorial contributions preferred to the Lift for Life Academy, 1731 S. Broadway, St. Louis, Mo 63104 or the charity of your choice.