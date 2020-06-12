Dr. Stanley M. Wald

Dr. Stanley M. Wald, age 97, died June 7, 2020 at home under Hospice care.  

Dear son of the late Herman and Late Dorothy (nee Sherover) Wald; Beloved husband of Dale Wald and the late Natalie Wald; dear father and father-in-law of Dr. Mark Wald, Dr. Jeffrey Wald (Kathryn), Deborah Wald (Dr. Andrew Dickler), Bruce Wald (Elizabeth), Tim Gagen (Diahann) and Ann Roberson; dear brother and brother-in-law of Dr. Robert Wald (Nicole) and the late Miriam Sherman; dear grandfather of 11, great grandfather of 5, brother-in-law, cousin and friend.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Goldfarb School of Nursing Natalie E. Wald endowed Nursing Scholarship care of The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

