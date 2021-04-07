Edward J. “Ted” Koplar passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family April 4, 2021. He was 77 years old.

Koplar was known as a pioneer and innovator in the television industry and beyond. A native St. Louisan, he grew hometown favorite KPLR-TV into one of the most successful independent television stations in the country. In a career filled with accomplishments, Koplar also launched Voltron, an animated TV sensation that swept the nation, and pioneered a revolutionary technology that made television interactive. More than anything, those he worked with remember him for his enormous heart and extraordinary kindness.

Koplar’s first love was always his family. He met the love of his life, Nancy Scanlon, when she appeared on the “Harry Fender Show” broadcast out of the Steeplechase Room of the Chase Park Plaza in 1973. He asked the producer for an introduction, they talked the rest of the evening in the lobby of the Chase, and he knew right away she was the woman he wanted to marry. After a persistent courtship he won her over and they were married in 1974.

Ted and Nancy enjoyed a whimsical 46-year marriage that gave them five children. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, not missing a single sporting event, graduation or significant life milestone.

He is survived by his wife Nancy and their five children Emilee Koplar Wolfe (Brian), Robert “Bob” (Emily), Alison Koplar Wyatt (Zach), Sam Koplar (Ashley Beleos) and Kevin Koplar. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Brown (Peter); and grandchildren Caroline, Sammy, Evan and Alex Wolfe; Dagny, Beau and Coco Wyatt; Livya and Josyln Koplar; and Susetta and Lachlan Koplar.

Funeral services will be private. Donations honoring Ted's memory are welcomed for the Diabetes Fund at The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Memorial contributions may be sent to 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140 St. Louis, MO 63110 or submitted online at www.foundationbarnesjewish.org.

