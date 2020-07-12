Edwin Diamond, July 11, 2020
With saddened hearts, we announce that Edwin J. Diamond died peacefully at his home on July, 11, 2020. Beloved husband of 53 years to Margaret Diamond and proud father of Paul (Bobbie) and David (Christina); grandfather of Alexandria and Lyndsey; beloved brother of the late Marvin and Robert (late Doris) Diamond; Brother in law of Phil (Gladie) Sollid; uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Mr. Diamond was a talented basketball player, and graduate of Clayton High School and Washington University. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He was generous, loving and a friend to many. He will be missed.
Private graveside services were held.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE